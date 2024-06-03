Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $299,000 Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.03. 143,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,941. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 713.64 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

