Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.48 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.86. 702,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,072. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

