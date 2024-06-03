Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Privia Health Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Privia Health Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,653. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.07 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Boehler bought 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at $95,257,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam Boehler bought 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at $95,257,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 292,871 shares of company stock worth $4,739,475 and have sold 49,390 shares worth $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PRVA. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.