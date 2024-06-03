Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

VRRM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,930. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

