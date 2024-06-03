Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 2,364 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 82,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $87.21 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

