PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 48.7% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 42% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $681.72 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00120010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008585 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

