Popcat (SOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $400.13 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $400.13 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.39420498 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $24,523,608.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

