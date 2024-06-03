PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNM. Barclays increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

