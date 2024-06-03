PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

PMVP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. CLSA raised PMV Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.82 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

