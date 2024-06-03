Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 3.3% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 15,058,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 40,710,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.