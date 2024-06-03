Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Shares Gap Down to $78.86

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.86, but opened at $76.99. Pinnacle West Capital shares last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 168,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $198,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $112,914,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

