Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Insider Andrew Chambers Sells 1,150,000 Shares

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Chambers sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.04 ($8.69), for a total value of A$14,997,150.00 ($9,998,100.00).
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s payout ratio is 92.31%.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.
