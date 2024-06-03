Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $371.00

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.74), with a volume of 296020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.53).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.52.

Pinewood Technologies Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 62.82%.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

