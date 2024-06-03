PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Insider Buys C$2,775,824.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00.

TSE PHX traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.00. 11,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78. The stock has a market cap of C$427.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.1799729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHX. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

