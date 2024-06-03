Phillips 66’s (PSX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $167.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.93.

NYSE:PSX opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

