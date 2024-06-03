Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFTA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 259,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 235,814 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.