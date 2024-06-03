Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 613 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $11.52 on Monday, reaching $751.46. 451,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $764.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

