Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.37. 702,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,675. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

