Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $257.96. 1,137,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

