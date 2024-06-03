Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,122,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.80. 6,144,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.40 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

