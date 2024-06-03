Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,567,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,478. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

