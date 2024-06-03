Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.13% of H.B. Fuller as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.63. 277,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,545. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

