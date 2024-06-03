Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes $227,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.28. 3,446,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $607.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

