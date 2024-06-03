Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $358,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after purchasing an additional 999,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Visa Trading Up 0.4 %
Visa stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $498.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.