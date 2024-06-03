Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases Shares of 1,702 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,702 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,539 shares in the company, valued at $43,560,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,233 shares of company stock valued at $106,055,266. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

