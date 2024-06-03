Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $256,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Trading Up 0.8 %

QLYS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.62. 408,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,895. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.05.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,451 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

