Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $6.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,792,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 739,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,628. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

