Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $16.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.