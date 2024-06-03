Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $10.93 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of New York Times worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYT

New York Times Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.20. 1,402,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.