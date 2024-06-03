Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,801,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,350. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

