Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 51,769 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $35,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 671,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 278,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.71. The stock had a trading volume of 599,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,475. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

