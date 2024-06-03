Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 27,773 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 495,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,311. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

