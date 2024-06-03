Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.91

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $12.85. Paramount Global shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 7,390,434 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

