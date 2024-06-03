Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. 47,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $70.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 90,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

