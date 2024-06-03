Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $10.06 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $12,448.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,430.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.48 or 0.00674744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00119756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00041599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00220872 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00062044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00088289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,156,350 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.