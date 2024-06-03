Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,263.32

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.71 million and $9,263.32 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,380.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.62 or 0.00675076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00121960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00042451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00223955 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00062595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00088901 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,150,647 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.