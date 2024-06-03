Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $184.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.00 and last traded at $183.65, with a volume of 53430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Owens Corning Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,594 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning



Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

