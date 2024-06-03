Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

NYSE OSG opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.39. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

