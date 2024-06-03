Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.11

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $109.60 million and $7.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11466589 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,513,525.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

