Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,207,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after buying an additional 4,549,164 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after buying an additional 1,950,659 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,171,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,448,000 after buying an additional 688,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after acquiring an additional 362,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

