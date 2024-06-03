Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.