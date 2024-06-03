Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert James Wills bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

