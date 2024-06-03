ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 603,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.49. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.09.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
