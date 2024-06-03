ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 603,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get ON24 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON24

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

Institutional Trading of ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $34,168.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,170 shares of company stock worth $356,039. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.49. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.