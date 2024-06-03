Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $30.17 Average PT from Analysts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Oculis has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

