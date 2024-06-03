Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 52,140 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,140 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 2.2% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,250. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

