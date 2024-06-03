Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

