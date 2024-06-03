NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.48%. This is a positive change from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36.

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.