Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.