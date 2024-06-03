Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.0 days.
Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $26.86 during midday trading on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.
About Nomura Real Estate
