Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 9,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

